Avalara’s Julie Lubetkin and Christi Whipple selected for CRN’s Women of the Channel 2020

I’m very pleased to announce that Avalara VP of Channel Marketing Julie Lubetkin and Director of Partner Marketing Christi Whipple have been named to CRN magazine’s Women of the Channel list for 2020.

Both Christi and Julie were recognized by CRN for their ongoing commitment to drive Avalara’s channel growth and innovation, as well as increase partner engagement. They join a stellar group of top-performing IT channel stars on this year’s list.

CRN’s Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel.

Both Christi and Julie have played essential roles in furthering the growth and success of Avalara’s valued channel partners. Their respective CRN honors are hard-earned recognition of their talents, capabilities, and accomplishments over the past year.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN magazine and online.

Please join me in congratulating Julie and Christi on this achievement!

—Jay