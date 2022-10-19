COVID-19 inspires calls to suspend taxation in Louisiana

At a time when Louisiana is facing an enormous budget deficit because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), some lawmakers in the Pelican State are calling for a reprieve in taxation.

Louisiana is currently expecting to bring in $843 million less tax revenue than planned because of the pandemic. Yet rather than looking for ways to increase tax revenue at this time, several lawmakers believe taxes should be suspended.

HCR 72, introduced by Representative Alan Seabaugh, calls for the state to temporarily suspend the following state taxes June 1, 2020, through August 31, 2020:

Corporation franchise taxes

Income taxes on estates or trusts

Individual and corporate income taxes

Severance taxes

State excise taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, gasoline, diesel fuels, and special fuels

State sales and use taxes

Several other measures, introduced by other lawmakers, call for more limited relief. HCR 65 would suspend severance taxes on oil, natural gas, distillate, and condensate. HCR 43 and SCR 26 seek to suspend certain corporation franchise taxes.

These bills are unlikely to gain much traction. As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities notes, “To balance their budgets — as they must — states will need to make cuts or find enough revenue to close” projected shortfalls. Further cutting tax revenue, even temporarily, would be a step in the wrong direction.