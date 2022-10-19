This is no time to be worrying about sales tax

These days it’s more important than ever to focus on core aspects of your business. We hope to make that easier by streamlining something that’s a drain under the best of circumstances: sales tax compliance.

The global health crisis has turned businesses worldwide on their heads. Many companies are coming up with creative ways to survive and even thrive in the new economy: Clothing manufacturers now make masks and gowns; distilleries produce hand sanitizer rather than whiskey; restaurants sell family-style meals to go. Meanwhile, other companies are struggling to keep up with a sudden rise in demand for their normal products.

Whatever your situation, sales tax compliance is the last thing you need to be worrying about right now. But it needs to be handled, and it needs to be done right.

If you’ve launched new products, you need to collect the correct amount of tax on each transaction or properly document exempt sales. If your business has grown suddenly and dramatically, you need to know whether you’ve triggered a sales tax collection obligation in new states.

Managing sales tax manually can eat up an astonishing amount of time — an average of 460 hours annually, or 11.5 weeks, for many companies. Even negotiating the tax relief currently offered by state and local governments is challenging, though it’s meant to be helpful.

Take this time to simplify one complicated aspect of your business so you can focus on what’s most important and prepare for whatever comes next. Automate sales tax compliance now.

