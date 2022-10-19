Checkout at one register and a sale is exempt; use another and it’s taxable – Wacky Tax Wednesday

It’s been months since our last Wacky Tax Wednesday post. With businesses, communities, and individuals nationwide reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on wacky elements of sales tax laws felt out of touch. As we look toward recovery, it seems time to bring a little wackiness back. We hope it gives you something to smile about.

The first time I encountered a grocery store with a dine-in section, back in the late 1980s, I couldn’t imagine ever eating at such a place. Why eat at a grocery store when you could go to a real restaurant, or cook at home?

That was then. Before the lockdown, I regularly stopped by my favorite grocery store for lunch when out and about with the family: We'd grab our food to go if time was short or pause and enjoy it there. The ambience is surprisingly pleasant, and we'd be able to get our weekly shopping done, too. It’s a win-win.

I usually check out at a register located in the restaurant area, and I’ve never been turned away when I have a prepared salad in one hand and a dozen eggs in the other. Where I tend to shop, at least, it seems anything goes as far as checkout is concerned.

That’s not necessarily the case in Massachusetts, where what’s allowed through the checkout line can impact the taxability of all sales made at that register.

Since meals sold by a restaurant (or restaurant area of a grocery store) are generally subject to Massachusetts sales tax, a supermarket sought advice from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. How, it wondered, should grocery items be taxed when rogue shoppers/diners bring them through the restaurant-area cash registers?