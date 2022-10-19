New Louisiana sales tax collection requirements for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators

Starting July 1, 2020, out-of-state sellers and marketplace facilitators doing a certain amount of business in Louisiana will be required to register with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers and comply with sales and use tax laws. These new obligations are due to the enactment of a new marketplace facilitator law and the enforcement of a two-year-old economic nexus law.

Economic nexus

Next Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018), the historic United States Supreme Court decision that overruled a long-standing physical presence rule. While physical presence continues to establish nexus, the decision allows states to base a sales tax collection obligation on sales activity alone (economic nexus). Consequently, states can now require out-of-state businesses with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax. Louisiana enacted an economic nexus law on June 12, 2018, shortly before the Wayfair decision. The bill (HB 547) stipulated that economic nexus couldn’t be enforced until “a federal law authorizing states to require remote sellers and their agents to collect state and local sales and use taxes on their sales in each state has been enacted and becomes effective, or a decision by the United States Supreme Court overrules the physical presence requirement for a remote seller to collect and remit state and local sales and use tax on remote sales for delivery into the state.” Wayfair fulfilled the requirements of HB 547, yet Louisiana held off on enforcing economic nexus until it could determine the best way to do so. The state has an incredibly complex sales and use tax system, with the Louisiana Department of Revenue administering state sales tax, but local governments levying and administering local sales and use taxes. Thus, in addition to creating an economic nexus policy, HB 547 established the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers within the Department of Revenue; it serves as the single entity within Louisiana responsible for all state and local sales and use tax administration, return processing, and audits for remote sales delivered into Louisiana. On May 7, 2020, the commission announced that, effective July 1, 2020, remote sellers are required to register with the commission no later than 30 calendar days after meeting or exceeding one or both of the following economic nexus thresholds in the current or previous calendar year: More than $100,000 in gross revenue from sales of tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, or services; or

At least 200 separate transactions of tangible personal property, products transferred electronically, or services The commission has yet to clarify whether a remote seller should include sales made through a registered marketplace when calculating the threshold.

Marketplace facilitator requirement