Sales tax rate changes, July 2020

July 1 marks the start of a new quarter, and in all but four states (Alabama, Michigan, New York, and Texas), a new fiscal year. As a result, it’s common for sales and use tax changes to take effect on July 1.

For example, starting July 1, 2020:

Chicago taxes remote sales of bottled water and wine

Connecticut resumes collection of its single-use plastic bag fee

Louisiana requires certain out-of-state sellers and marketplaces to collect and remit sales tax, including out-of-state wine manufacturers, producers, and retailers

Virginia exempts certain gun safes and increases tax on certain tobacco products

Washington provides a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products

