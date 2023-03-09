Sales tax rate changes, July 2020
July 1 marks the start of a new quarter, and in all but four states (Alabama, Michigan, New York, and Texas), a new fiscal year. As a result, it’s common for sales and use tax changes to take effect on July 1.
For example, starting July 1, 2020:
- Chicago taxes remote sales of bottled water and wine
- Connecticut resumes collection of its single-use plastic bag fee
- Louisiana requires certain out-of-state sellers and marketplaces to collect and remit sales tax, including out-of-state wine manufacturers, producers, and retailers
- Virginia exempts certain gun safes and increases tax on certain tobacco products
- Washington provides a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products
Local sales tax rate changes
Many local sales and use tax rate changes also take effect on July 1, 2020, including:
- Arizona (food for home consumption in Clarkdale)
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut: Admissions to Dunkin’ Donuts Park are exempt from tax
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Louisiana: See Lafayette Parish and Plaquemines Parish
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- New Mexico
- North Dakota: See also annexation information about Bismarck and Fargo
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
