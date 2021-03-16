The future of COVID-19 sales tax relief in Arizona, Louisiana, and Michigan

The tenacity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted many states to pause or reverse their reopening plans , putting additional stress on affected businesses. To help these businesses stay solvent, some states have extended their sales tax relief programs. Most are letting sales tax relief expire.

Arizona recently announced transaction privilege tax (TPT) relief. Taxpayers unable to file or pay TPT, county excise taxes, or municipal privilege taxes for tax periods beginning February 1, 2020, may request an abatement from late filing and late payment penalties by completing Form 290. Relief isn’t guaranteed: It will be provided on a case-by-case basis.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is now required to waive certain late filing and late payment penalties and interest for taxes with an original due date between March 11 and July 15, 2020, provided the taxes are paid and returns filed by November 15, 2020. There is a caveat: The relief applies only to taxpayers whose health (or the health of their tax preparer) was impacted by COVID-19. Taxpayers must apply for this relief.

In April, California created a sales and use tax relief payment plan for small businesses. Qualifying businesses that participate in this 12-month interest-free payment plan have until July 31, 2021, to pay what they owe. Find more details about these and other states in our COVID-19 tax relief roundup.