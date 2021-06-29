August 2020 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.



2020 sales tax changes midyear update: Wayfair edition.

More than 40 states have created remote sales tax laws since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 2018).

Clash of the Titans: Municipal taxes v. streaming services.

State and local governments are imposing a complicated web of new taxes on streaming, VoIP, and other services.

Cloud-based technology can help finance teams adapt to working remotely.

With more than 40% of the U.S. labor force now working from home, businesses are becoming increasingly reliant on cloud-based technology.

COVID-19 fees are subject to South Carolina sales tax.

South Carolina sales tax applies to COVID-related delivery, pickup, and other fees.

Economic nexus laws are impacting DTC shippers of beer, wine, and spirits.

Like other online retailers, direct-to-consumer shippers have new tax collection obligations due to economic nexus laws.

Georgia will soon tax vaping products.

Vaping products will be subject to excise tax in Georgia starting January 1, 2021.

How Iowa sales tax applies to ATVs, computer peripherals, and more.

To reduce confusion, Iowa lawmakers have clarified how tax pertains to a variety of sales.

New guidelines for businesses selling wine directly to consumers in Louisiana.

When Louisiana's economic nexus law took effect July 1, 2020, it created new obligations for DTC shippers.

No face mask, no service: How to tax face masks during sales tax holidays.

Do face masks qualify for the temporary sales tax exemption provided by sales tax holidays?

September sales tax rate changes.

There are always at least a few.

Sometimes it’s best not to think.

Land development activities generally aren't subject to retail sales tax in Washington if the developer isn't responsible for the subsequent building project — unless the developer contemplated doing the job.

States where breweries, distilleries, and wineries can ship directly to consumers.

Businesses permitted to sell alcohol directly to consumers in a state generally need to tax those sales.

Taxing rideshare services in Georgia.

First, rideshare services were exempt from Georgia sales tax. Then they were subject to sales tax. Now they're subject to flat fees.

There’s no escape: How exempt sales figure into economic nexus thresholds.

Businesses dealing primarily or exclusively in exempt transactions can establish sales tax nexus.

Tying up sales tax when closing a business.

Sales tax obligations don't simply disappear when a business closes.

When in doubt, tax it!

The Illinois Department of Revenue reminds, "In Illinois, taxing is the rule; tax exemption is the exception."

