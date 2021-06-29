How to handle sales tax when closing a business temporarily or permanently

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States is more than 5.4 million and counting. Also rising is the number of businesses closed permanently or temporarily as a result of the pandemic. Recognizing this, state tax authorities are starting to issue guidance on what businesses in these situations need to do to avoid sales tax fees and penalties.

Permanent closures now number more than 72,000 and account for 55% of all closed businesses since March 1, 2020, according to the Q2 2020 Yelp Economic Average report (the remaining closures are temporary). No city or state is immune. While Las Vegas, Nevada, is suffering from one of the highest rates of permanently closed businesses in the country, Los Angeles and New York City have the highest number of permanent closures overall, at roughly 5,600 and 5,100, respectively.

There’s evidence temporary closures in many states have plateaued, although Yelp reported a spike in temporary closures in Arizona, Florida, and Texas. As with permanent closures, Los Angeles and New York City are experiencing the highest rate of temporary closures, followed by San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas.

Restaurants have the highest number of temporary and permanent business closures, followed closely by retailers. Other hard-hit industries include beauty and fitness. Professional service providers who can easily work remotely, such as accountants and attorneys, have suffered fewer closures — though they’re still vulnerable.