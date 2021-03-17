New remote finance team? Automation can help

For better and worse, remote working will likely outlive the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To succeed under these conditions, today and tomorrow, businesses must optimize technology. Approximately 42% of the United States labor force is now home-based, according to a recent study by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR). Many employers plan to allow or even require employees to work from home after the pandemic subsides, at least to some extent. Facebook anticipates half its employees will be home-based by 2030. Square, and Twitter are giving most or all employees the option to work from home “forever.” Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke says, “Office centricity is over.” This tectonic shift in work policies will undoubtedly have a wide range of implications, some positive, some not. From an operations standpoint, a remote workforce is especially challenging for companies still reliant on paper and in-house computer systems: Work can’t be done if employees need to be on site to accomplish it yet. Collaboration, communication, and visibility suffer. Fortunately, cloud-based technology fosters collaboration, communication, and visibility among remote employees. It can be particularly helpful for finance teams dealing with confidential accounting, invoicing, and tax information.

Cloud technology eases transition for remote finance teams

Companies that had already transitioned to the cloud experienced the fewest disruptions as a result of the pandemic. According to Jon Raphael of Deloitte & Touche, the company’s 11,000+/- audit and assurance professionals were able to seamlessly transition to remote work when COVID-19 hit “largely due to more than a decade of investments in our organization’s digital transformation.” His experience is supported by a recent survey of finance professionals that examines how COVID-19 is impacting businesses and how finance teams are responding. Close to half of respondents said finance automation technology such as point-of-sale systems, subscription billing software, and tax compliance software was helping to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Unlike in-house computer systems, cloud computing provides a “virtual workspace” that’s accessible from anyplace in the world with internet connectivity, thus facilitating collaboration. Many survey respondents noted that automated or cloud technology has been especially helpful with billing and invoicing, collection and payments, and forecasting and metrics reporting. Storing documents securely in the cloud puts them at the fingertips of those who need them. As numerous companies discovered when the pandemic shut down offices, paper documents located at a closed office can’t be accessed by employees working at home. The easier it is for finance teams to access financial data, the more quickly they can evaluate it and make decisions and recommendations.

Sales tax automation helps with collection and remittance