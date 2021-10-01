September Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.

September’s sales tax news covers a variety of topics, from deductions in New Mexico to tax relief in several states. Read on for more details.

Bottoms up!

Out-of-state wineries shipping directly to consumers in Texas have new tax obligations. Learn more.

Change happens.

Especially when sales tax rates are involved. Learn more.

Colorado gives it the college try.

The Colorado Department of Revenue is trying to make sales tax compliance easier for out-of-state sellers. Learn more.

Delivering deductions.

Grocery stores in New Mexico may not be able to claim a gross receipts tax deduction for grocery foods that are delivered to the consumer. Learn more.

Drop shipping dilemmas.

Who’s liable for sales tax in California when the retailer isn’t the true retailer? Learn more.

How to tax shipping and delivery fees.

There’s no one way to get products into the hands of customers, and there’s no one way to tax delivery charges. Learn more.

Increased enforcement can lead to increased sales tax collections.

As more states feel the effects of COVID-19 on their budgets, they’ll look for easy ways to increase sales tax collections. Learn more.

It’s not much, but it can help.

A growing number of states are offering tax relief to businesses and individuals affected by hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters. Learn more.

Names matter.

There’s a difference between consumer use tax, seller use tax, and sales tax. Learn more.

Sold!

Everything you needed to know about how North Carolina’s remote sales tax laws affect animal auctioneers. Learn more.

Streamlining cross-border shipping comes at a cost.

Businesses importing low-value packages into the U.S. can expedite customs clearance. Learn more.

Teaching outside the box.

Opening online classes to students in other states can boost enrollment. It can also put schools at risk for sales tax. Learn more.

Tennessee lowers economic nexus threshold to boost sales tax collections.

Approximately 3,000 more businesses are expected to develop sales tax nexus when Tennessee’s economic threshold drops from $500,000 to $100,000. Learn more.

Tired of trying to keep up with sales tax changes around the country? Automating tax compliance can help.