December 2021 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

Gail Cole Gail Cole Jan 1, 2021

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.

Tax news highlights from December include new compliance guidelines for remote sellers and marketplaces in Illinois, and final preparations for Brexit and the new U.K. ecommerce package. Read on for more details.

 

2021 sales tax changes report examines business and tax trends for the new year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we learn, shop, socialize, travel, and work. That, in turn, is influencing tax policy. Learn more.

 

Avalara tracks shifts in consumer spending and economic performance.

2020 saw rapid ecommerce acceleration and widespread adoption of at-home subscriptions. Learn more.

 

Illinois extends economic nexus law to out-of-state wineries.

Since it took effect October 1, 2018, the state’s economic nexus law hasn’t applied to out-of-state wineries shipping directly to consumers (DTC) in Illinois. As of January 1, 2021, it will. Learn more.

 

Illinois updates requirements for out-of-state sellers and marketplaces.

Beginning January 1, 2021, most remote sellers with an obligation to collect sales tax in Illinois are required to collect local tax in addition to state tax. Collection requirements for marketplace facilitators are also changing. Learn more.

 

Kentucky allows out-of-state producers of beer, spirits, and wines to ship DTC in the state.

The last hurdle blocking out-of-state wineries and other alcohol producers from shipping DTC in Kentucky has been overcome. Learn more.

 

Many sales tax rate changes take effect January 1, 2021.

The start of each new year usually brings a slew of tax rate changes. Although much has changed this year, this tradition holds true. Learn more.

 

More states move toward taxing digital goods and services.

State tax laws regarding digital products are remarkably nuanced. To help you navigate them, we’ve updated our state-by-state guide. Learn more.

 

New 988 national suicide prevention hotline sets stage for new regulatory fees.

In nationalizing the hotline, federal authorities lay the groundwork for regulatory fees. States now have the authority to collect fees from voice providers, as many regions do to finance 911. Learn more.

 

New work-from-home policies create communications tax complexity for managed service providers.

Across the U.S., governing bodies are working to determine which services should fall under the category of “communications services,” and how to tax them accordingly. Learn more.

 

Pandemic exacerbates returns process.

Consumers may refrain from purchasing items online simply to avoid the possibility of having to deal with returns. Learn more.

 

U.K. braces for Brexit.

Starting January 1, 2021, most U.S. businesses shipping into the U.K. will have to register for VAT and charge and collect U.K. sales VAT at checkout. Unregistered sellers risk having shipments stopped by the U.K. border control authorities. Learn more.

 

Tired of trying to keep up with sales tax and other tax changes across the country and around the world? Automating tax compliance can help.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
United States Beverage Alcohol Tax Brexit Communications Tax Customs Duty and Import Tax Ecommerce Economic Nexus FBA Sales and Use Tax VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.