Although the Florida Legislature won’t reconvene until March 2021, two bills seeking to adopt sales tax economic nexus in the Sunshine State have already been introduced: House Bill 15 and Senate Bill 50 . If either is enacted as written, many out-of-state retailers will be required to register with the Florida Department of Revenue and collect and remit Florida sales tax starting July 1, 2021.

Both bills seek to establish economic nexus, which bases a sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity in the state. Economic nexus laws allow states to tax sales by out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in the state (remote sellers).

Like most states with economic nexus laws, Florida would provide an exception for small businesses — those with sales beneath the economic nexus threshold. Both HB 15 and SB 50 provide a small seller exception, but the proposed thresholds aren’t the same.

HB 15 would establish a sales tax collection obligation on businesses “making a substantial number of remote sales” in the state. This is defined as:

200 or more retail sales of tangible personal property to be delivered to a location within Florida in the previous calendar year; or

More than $100,000 in retail sales of tangible personal property to be delivered to a location within Florida in the previous calendar year

SB 50 has no transaction threshold; it would impose a sales tax collection obligation on out-of-state sellers with “any number of taxable remote sales in the previous calendar year in which the sum of the sales prices … exceeded $100,000.” The $100,000 sales threshold is based on retail sales of tangible personal property delivered to a location in Florida. It doesn’t include exempt sales of tangible personal property, or taxable or exempt services.

Economic nexus is enforced in 43 states, plus Washington, D.C., and parts of Alaska, and approximately 16 of those states have no transaction threshold. States with no transaction threshold include Arizona, California, Iowa, and Texas.

Florida is one of only two states with a sales tax that doesn’t impose economic nexus on out-of-state sellers. Missouri is the other. Lawmakers in both states have introduced economic nexus measures in the past, to no avail. However, with Florida facing a $3.3 billion shortfall for the current and upcoming fiscal year, this year could be different.