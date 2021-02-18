March 2021 sales tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole Feb 18, 2021

Local sales tax rate changes are scheduled to take effect in several states on March 1, 2021, including Alabama, Arizona, and Michigan.

Of the 45 states with a general sales tax, 38 allow additional local sales taxes. All told, there are more than 13,000 sales tax jurisdictions in the United States, and many of them overlap. In some states, such as Alabama, sales and use tax rates are subject to frequent change. In others, such as Nebraska, changes generally occur on a quarterly basis.

Sales tax rates and rules in many states are determined by destination sourcing rules, or the delivery address. However, sales tax rates aren’t based on ZIP codes. The most effective way to track and account for sales tax rate changes is to use geolocation technology, which calculates rates down to the rooftop.

A cloud-based sales and use tax calculation system like Avalara AvaTax applies updated rates at the point of purchase, minimizing errors and improving overall compliance. See how it works.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
United States Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.