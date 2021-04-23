May 2021 sales tax rate changes

May isn’t typically a busy month for local sales and use tax rate changes, but there are a few.

Effective May 1, 2021, one or more sales and use tax rates in the following states will change:

This shouldn’t be mistaken for a comprehensive list. In Colorado, Louisiana, and other states where local tax administration is permitted, local governments may institute a tax rate change without informing the state. When in doubt, it’s always best to check with state and local tax authorities.

