Georgia and Florida give entertainment a boost by exempting certain admissions

Live performances and other types of entertainment are emerging from the extended intermission imposed by COVID-19. To give businesses in the industry a boost, at least two states are providing a temporary sales tax exemption for certain admission charges: Georgia and Florida.

Sales of fees, tickets, or charges for admission to certain exhibitions or fine arts performances will be exempt from Georgia sales tax from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022. But not just any exhibition or performance qualifies: The exemption applies only to admissions to fine arts performances or exhibitions performed or exhibited by, or within, the following:

A facility owned by a tax-exempt organization (under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code); or

A museum of cultural significance so long as the primary mission of the organization or museum is to “advance the arts in this state and to provide arts, educational, and culturally significant programming and exhibits for the benefit and enrichment of the citizens of this state.”

The exemption for certain admissions was established by the Georgia Economic Recovery Act of 2021 (part 5 of Senate Bill 6). It applies to state sales tax only — neither the bill nor Georgia Department of Revenue Policy Bulletin SUT-2017-07 reference local sales taxes.

Both the measure and the policy bulletin are light on other details, as well. For example, neither specify whether the exemption applies to performances occurring after the December 31, 2022, sunset date. However, it seems any qualifying ticket sold between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022, will be exempt.

Not all art is fine art

The “fine arts” umbrella is broad but doesn’t cover everything. The exemption applies to admissions to the following categories:

Architecture

Ballet or dance

Ceramics, drawings, paintings, or watercolors

Dramatic arts or theater

Graphics or photography

Music performed by a symphony orchestra

Printmaking

Poetry

Thus, sales tax will likely apply to tickets to the September 2022 Alicia Keys concert at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre. Tickets to The Weeknd concert at State Farm Arena, in April 2022, will likely also be taxable. It’s doubtful either of these would fall under “music performed by a symphony orchestra.”

This isn’t the first time Georgia has exempted admissions to certain fine arts performances

The exemption for sales of tickets, fees, or charges for admission to a fine arts performance or exhibition conducted by or within a facility owned by a tax-exempt organization or a museum of cultural significance should be familiar to residents of the Peach State. Georgia provided this very exemption from April 25, 2017, through June 30, 2020 (download this pdf for details).