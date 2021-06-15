Oklahoma carves out new sales and use tax exemptions

Oklahoma’s already extensive list of sales and use tax exemptions grew during the 2021 legislative session that concluded late May. Most of the new exemptions will benefit specific organizations or interest groups.

Exemption for affordable housing

House Bill 1935 creates an exemption for sales of tangible personal property or services (used solely for construction and remodeling projects) to a tax-exempt organization. The organization must meet all of the following requirements:

Its primary purpose is to construct or remodel and sell affordable housing and provide homeownership education to qualifying Oklahoma residents (those with an income below 100% of the Family Median Income guidelines)

It conducts its activities to serve public or charitable purposes rather than commercial purposes

It receives funding and revenue and charges fees that don’t incentivize it or its employees to act other than in the best interests of its clients

It compensates its employees in a manner that doesn’t incentivize them to act other than in the best interests of its clients

The bill also creates an exemption for sales of tangible personal property or services to qualifying tax-exempt nonprofit entities established before January 1, 2022, whose principal function is assisting “natural persons” following a disaster caused by chemical accidents, explosions, severe weather, or “other events causing damage to property on a large scale.” Qualifying nonprofits should focus on building, repairing, or restoring single-family residential dwellings.

Exemption for disadvantaged children

Starting November 1, 2021, Oklahoma sales tax will not apply to sales of clothing to any Oklahoma Chapter of a tax-exempt national organization that distributes clothing to disadvantaged children through Operation School Bell. This exemption will expire December 31, 2024.

Exemption for internet service providers

The sale, lease, rental, storage, use, or other consumption of qualifying broadband equipment by providers of internet service (or subsidiaries) is exempt from Oklahoma sales and use tax with the enactment of House Bill 2946. However, the exemption applies only when “the property is directly used or consumed by the provider or subsidiary in or during the distribution of broadband internet service.”

Rather than occurring at checkout, the exemption will be administered as a rebate — and only if the exemption services its purpose. No rebate claim will be approved unless the following conditions are met:

The equipment was purchased to “establish or expand broadband services in underserved or unserved areas”

The claimant establishes that the equipment purchase led to “net growth in the number of potential customers served in the underserved or unserved areas”

To qualify for the rebate, eligible equipment must “be purchased and placed in service between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023.” Rebate claims for purchases made in 2022 must be filed with the Oklahoma Tax Commission by September 1, 2023, and rebate claims for purchases made in 2023 must be filed by September 1, 2024. The Tax Commission must process all claims by March 1, 2025. Additional details, including qualifying purchases and the rebate cap, are available in the text of the bill.

The COVID-19 pandemic may serve to accelerate a growing trend to exempt broadband equipment in other states where it’s currently subject to tax. When businesses and schools required employees and students to work and attend classes remotely, people living in areas with sluggish or nonexistent internet connectivity were put at a great disadvantage. Thus, in addition to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Michigan also considered tax incentives for broadband equipment this session.

The failed Arkansas measure (Senate Bill 605) sought to exempt broadband equipment capable of providing high-speed internet access to customers in rural areas, defined as an unincorporated part of an Arkansas county or a municipality/town with fewer than 2,500 residents. Michigan Senate Bill 46 was less clear-cut. It would have provided an exemption for “eligible broadband equipment” to extend service in areas with slow or no terrestrial internet access. The bill was vetoed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who supports expanding high-speed internet services but believes the state’s assessors lack “the information or expertise to determine whether equipment in fact resolves a lack of broadband services.”

Exemption for library lovers

Sales to persons in a public contract with city-county libraries will be exempt from sales tax as of November 1, 2021. The enactment of Senate Bill 265 is expected to have “no revenue impact,” as there are currently just four city-county libraries in Oklahoma, and only one has “previously entered into a contractual agreement with contractors/subcontractors to perform a building project.” Furthermore, “another sales-tax-exempt entity purchased all building materials and other items necessary to complete the contract.”

So, why bother? No explanation is provided in the bill or revenue statement.

Exemption for museums

Similarly, sales of tangible personal property or services to a museum are exempt on and after November 1, 2021, provided the museum:

Is not accredited by the American Alliance of Museums

Operates on an annual budget of less than $1 million

Operates as part of a tax-exempt organization

According to the bill’s revenue impact statement, approximately 138 museums in the state would qualify for the exemption. If all take advantage of it, state sales tax collections could drop by about $145,951 in fiscal year 2022, and by $253,204 in fiscal year 2023.

Exemption for tree farming and logging businesses

A variety of commercial forestry service equipment will be exempt from Oklahoma sales and use tax starting January 1, 2022, until January 2027. This exemption applies only to the following items when purchased by businesses engaged in logging, timber, and tree farming: