Puerto Rico adopts economic nexus, taxes remote sales

Like 45 states, parts of Alaska, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico has adopted economic nexus. As of January 1, 2021, businesses making more than $100,000 in total gross sales or at least 200 transactions in Puerto Rico annually are required to register with the Puerto Rico Department of Treasury and collect and remit Puerto Rico sales tax.

Regulation No. 9237 (December 8, 2020) authorizes the territory to impose a sales tax collection obligation on certain businesses that have no physical presence in the territory. An economic connection is sufficient, provided the remote retailer meets the $100,000 sales or 200 transactions economic nexus threshold.



The regulation speaks of “mail order sales” rather than “internet sales,” but it applies to remote online sales as well. To illustrate this point and remove any doubt, the regulation describes several possible scenarios about Merchant V — a company with “no property, employees, or business activities in Puerto Rico” that engages in no direct or indirect marketing activities in the territory.

In one scenario, Merchant V makes a $150,000 online sale to a customer in Puerto Rico. Because the transaction exceeds the $100,000 economic nexus threshold, Merchant V is “engaged in the taxable item sales business in Puerto Rico, and therefore has a link with Puerto Rico.” The regulation explains that because “the online sales activities it carries out with Puerto Rico are considered continuous, recurring, and in the ordinary course of business for exceeding the amount of $100,000,” economic nexus is established.