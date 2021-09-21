California and Texas increase tax obligations for marketplace facilitators

But Illinois is forced to pause its tax collection expansion efforts. This post was updated September 30, 2021. Like most states with sales tax, California and Texas currently require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on third-party sales and direct sales. Soon, marketplace facilitators in these two states will be responsible for other fees as well. Expanding the tax collection obligations of remote sellers and marketplaces facilitators is a growing trend in the United States. However, Illinois was recently blocked from requiring marketplaces facilitators and remote retailers to collect additional taxes and fees. Read on for more details.

Marketplace facilitators in Texas liable for additional fees in 2022

On and after July 1, 2022, a marketplace facilitator (called a “marketplace provider” in Texas) that processes sales of or payments for lead-acid batteries in Texas must collect the lead-acid battery fee ($2 or $3, depending on the capacity of the battery) for each nonexempt lead-acid battery sold through the marketplace. Similarly, marketplace providers must collect and remit the prepaid wireless 911 emergency services fee (2% of the purchase price of the telecommunications service) on sales made through the marketplace, where applicable. These changes are due to the enactment of House Bill 477, which also clarifies certain other collection and reporting requirements for marketplace sellers and providers. Additional changes affecting marketplace sellers and facilitators in Texas As of October 1, 2021, the state sales and use tax exemption for occasional sales no longer applies to any taxable item sold by a marketplace seller through a marketplace in Texas. Effective October 1, a marketplace seller that sells a ticket or other admission document through a marketplace in Texas must certify to the marketplace provider that sales and use taxes on the original purchase of the ticket or admission document were paid. A marketplace provider that accepts such certification in good faith may take the deduction provided by Section 151.432 on behalf of the marketplace sellers.

Marketplace facilitators to collect fees on behalf of third-party sellers in California

Marketplace developments in Illinois