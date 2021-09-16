New Texas alcohol laws: How recent changes impact sellers

Three major changes affecting beverage alcohol sellers took effect in Texas September 1, 2021: The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission consolidated licenses and permits, changed the fee structure, and launched a new Alcohol Industry Management System (AIMS).

Texas used to have 75 different licenses for beverage alcohol sellers. Since that’s a lot even by Texas standards, the Texas Legislature directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to cut the number in half. As of September 1, 2021, there are 37 different Texas beverage alcohol licenses and permits — and most businesses can operate with just one.

Some licenses haven’t changed: The Bonded Warehouse Permit (J/JD), the Consumer Delivery Permit (CD), and the Out-of-State Winery Direct Shipper’s Permit (DS) have the same permit authority as before. However, many subordinate permits were consolidated into a primary permit (which may or may not have had its name changed). For example:

A single Nonresident Brewer’s License (BN) now authorizes out-of-state brewers to sell malt beverages to Texas-based TABC license holders authorized to import those beverages into Texas. It also authorizes transportation to those Texas importers.

The Private Carrier’s Permit (O), Private Storage Permit (L), and Public Storage Permit (K) were absorbed into the Wholesaler’s Permit (W), which now authorizes the distribution, import, storage, and transport of distilled spirits and wine.

For a complete view of the new license structure, check out TABC, License Consolidation Explained. It explains what’s new and lists licenses/permits in effect prior to September 1, 2021, consolidated licenses/permits, and new licenses/permits.

What do I do if my license has been discontinued?

In some cases, TABC is allowing businesses to continue to operate under an existing license that was discontinued on September 1, 2021.

TABC explains, “Authorizations for certain license and permit types — like Nonresident Seller’s Permit (S) with a Nonresident Brewer’s Permit (U), Wholesaler’s Permit (W), or General Class B Wholesaler’s Permit (X) — changed on Sept. 1 due to consolidation of beer and ale to malt beverages. However, even if your license type lost its ale authorization on Sept. 1, you may continue to purchase, sell, transport, or store ale and malt liquor under that license until its expiration date.” Licenses are generally valid for two years.

You must apply for the appropriate new license before the existing license expires unless you hold another license authorizing the distribution or sale of your products.