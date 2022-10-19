You may be liable for your customer’s breach of contract – Wacky Tax Wednesday

We all know everyone makes honest mistakes, and that some folks do things they know they shouldn’t do. But did you know that if you’re in business in New York, you could be held liable for sales tax if your customer breaks a contract? Even if you’re honest and they’re unscrupulous?

How New York sales tax applies to tangible photos or the right to use them

In advisory opinion TSB-A-20(66)S, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance explains that the transfer of a tangible photograph is taxable when the transfer is permanent and occurs via tangible mediums (e.g., CD, negative, paper, or slide). However, if the transfer of a tangible photograph is temporary, for reproduction purposes, and payment takes the form of a royalty, the sale is generally exempt from New York sales tax.

To qualify as an exempt temporary sale, both of the following conditions must be met:

The original photograph must be returned unaltered at the end of the contract

Payment must take the form of a royalty, meaning it must be related to the continued exercise of the copyright rather than a lump sum

An example of this type of agreement would be when a news agency buys the right to reproduce a photograph in their journal during 2020. Once the calendar hits January 1, 2021, the agency can no longer use the photo; they must return it, unaltered, to the photographer, and cease to use any digital copies they may have made.

The taxability of an exempt transfer of a tangible photo for temporary use could be jeopardized if the customer does any of the following in breach of the contract:

Retains possession of a tangible photo permanently

Makes unauthorized alterations to a tangible photo

Makes a digital copy of a tangible photo for subsequent use

Grants reproduction rights to third parties without the photographer’s consent

The photographer may not realize a customer has done any of the above. Nonetheless, if a customer does hang on to a photo, alter it, copy it, or give a third party the rights to use it, it's the photographer who could suffer the consequences.