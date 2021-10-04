4 ways to manage exemption certificates for B2B online sales

Need new printers for the office? You can order those online. Want cell phones for your employees? You can set all that up on your carrier’s website. Don’t have time to pick up lumber for your next construction job? You can get that on the web and have it delivered to your site.

Over the past several years, companies large and small have been progressively answering the call for convenience and establishing online selling capabilities. A 2019 study revealed that one-third of business-to-business (B2B) customers preferred shopping online to make at least 90% of their business-related purchases. Then the events and lingering effects of 2020 put that movement into overdrive. Many companies that perhaps never considered establishing an online purchasing presence found themselves scrambling to do so to stay in business.

More businesses are doing more business online.

The versatility of online selling has been great for businesses but has challenged organizations to properly manage their tax exemption certificates.