Cutting the cable cord cut revenue for municipalities. They want it back.

Transitioning from cable to streaming services can increase choice and reduce costs for consumers, but the more people cut the cord, the less tax revenue local governments receive. That’s the crux of ongoing David-versus-Goliath-style battles in Texas and several other states over whether Hulu and Netflix are liable for franchise fees on their services. For now, Goliath is winning.

A group of municipalities in the Eastern District of Texas filed a class action suit against the two streaming giants in the fall of 2020. The cities allege that under Texas Utilities Code § 66.005(a), the companies owe each city a franchise fee of 5% of gross revenues derived in the municipality because they provide video services through Texas utilities.

Hulu and Netflix moved to dismiss the suit “for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.” They argue Texas Utilities Code § 66.005(a) doesn’t apply to them because they don’t hold a state-issued certificate of franchise authority.

The court found the companies’ argument compelling and on September 30, 2021, Judge Robert Schroeder of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas dismissed the case. He wrote, “before the Court can decide whether a party owes franchise fees, that party must hold a certificate of authority.” The case can be refiled if Hulu and Netflix “become holders of state-issued certificates of franchise authority.”

In his analysis, Schroeder wrote, “this is a case about franchise fees,” not whether Texas Utilities Code § 66.005(a) applies to video service providers. He said the statute was clear: “The holder of a state-issued certificate of franchise authority shall pay each municipality in which it provides cable service or video service a franchise fee of five percent based upon the definition of gross revenues as set forth in this chapter” (emphasis theirs).

Neither defendant holds a state-issued certificate of franchise authority, and so neither can be liable for the franchise fee.

The judge is aware of the broader ramifications of this case. He wrote, “If the Court were to modify the concept of a holder of a state-issued certificate of franchise authority in § 66.005, it would impact not only that instance in the statute, but every instance that phrase appears, introducing possible inconsistencies and ambiguities.”

It could also have a ripple effect throughout the country. Many localities in many states are interested in extending the franchise fees paid by cable companies to streaming service providers. To date, they’re not having much luck.