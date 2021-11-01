October 2021 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.
News from October delves into drop shipping and marketplace transactions in California and timely filing discounts in Colorado.
Taxing online sales
"No one really understands what digital advertising is."
Taxes on digital advertising are gaining steam, though they have questionable legal standing and no clear path to enforcement. Learn more.
Who is the true retailer?
Though consumers might not experience drop shipment and marketplace transactions any differently, they’re not the same. Learn more.
What keeps retailers up at night?
The clogged supply chain threatens to derail Santa’s sleigh this holiday shopping season. Learn more.
Nuts and bolts
We couldn’t do this without you.
Many states reward companies for filing and remitting sales tax on time. Learn more.
Too big for a discount.
Colorado is repealing its timely filing discount for certain large vendors starting January 1, 2022. Learn more.
Don’t take any chances.
Try-before-you-buy programs combine the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of in-store browsing, but how should they be taxed? Learn more.
Even tax collectors pay tax.
Retailers that collect and remit sales tax often owe use tax too. Learn more.
Size matters.
It takes time and resources to get sales and use tax right. Exactly how much time and how many heads varies and depends in part on the size and industry of your company. Learn more.
The fax machine lives.
With ecommerce comprising a growing percentage of B2B transactions, old methods of managing exemption certificates aren’t cutting it. Learn more.
Beyond the border
Consistency for customs comes at a cost.
The new Harmonized Tariff Schedule takes effect January 1, 2022. Many countries won’t be ready. Learn more.
The European Union has your back
The EU’s new Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) can simplify cross-border tax compliance for companies selling low-value goods. Learn more.
From the tap
Make room for the big guys.
Wine manufacturers producing more than 250,000 gallons per year can now obtain a permit to ship directly to consumers in Ohio. Learn more.
From the wire
They won’t back down.
Local governments get less tax revenue the more people cut the cable cord, and they want to find a way to get it back. Learn more.
From the pump
What’s good for the environment isn’t always good for the purse.
The more drivers opt for electric vehicles, the less fuel tax revenue there is to improve transportation infrastructure. What are states to do? Learn more.
