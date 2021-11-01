October 2021 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

News from October delves into drop shipping and marketplace transactions in California and timely filing discounts in Colorado.

Taxes on digital advertising are gaining steam, though they have questionable legal standing and no clear path to enforcement. Learn more .

"No one really understands what digital advertising is."

Who is the true retailer?

Though consumers might not experience drop shipment and marketplace transactions any differently, they’re not the same. Learn more .

What keeps retailers up at night?

The clogged supply chain threatens to derail Santa’s sleigh this holiday shopping season. Learn more .

Many states reward companies for filing and remitting sales tax on time. Learn more.

Too big for a discount.

Colorado is repealing its timely filing discount for certain large vendors starting January 1, 2022. Learn more.

Don’t take any chances.

Try-before-you-buy programs combine the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of in-store browsing, but how should they be taxed? Learn more.

Even tax collectors pay tax.

Retailers that collect and remit sales tax often owe use tax too. Learn more.

Size matters.

It takes time and resources to get sales and use tax right. Exactly how much time and how many heads varies and depends in part on the size and industry of your company. Learn more.

The fax machine lives.

With ecommerce comprising a growing percentage of B2B transactions, old methods of managing exemption certificates aren’t cutting it. Learn more.