IP messaging: When is a text actually a text?

There’s a decent chance that within the next hour or so, your smartphone will alert you to yet another incoming text message. A few years ago, that text most likely would have been a personal message sent from the phone of a friend or family member. Now, however, there’s increasing likelihood that the text message came from some automated platform or service.

A new way of communicating is proliferating, and many people have barely noticed. Use cases are vast and diverse but what these services have in common are technologies that allow users to send SMS messages to cell phones. These messages don’t originate on someone’s personal cell phone, but rather in a software application hosted in the cloud, or someplace other than another cell phone.

Many service-based businesses such as doctors’ offices, auto maintenance shops, and home repair tradespeople have turned to sophisticated new platforms that manage customer contacts and appointments, often through SMS. Not only do customers receive promotional offers through SMS campaigns, they also can make, accept, and cancel appointments as well as get reminders about appointments — all without ever having to pick up the phone to call or visit a website. The convenience is undeniable.

This technology also extends to food delivery, ride share, and a range of other new-economy apps through which the user is updated on order status and other functions and often can communicate with the platform and service providers via text message.

User safety and privacy needs dictate that these messages do not get transmitted through standard cell-phone-to-cell-phone SMS transmission with the parties’ phone numbers exchanged. Instead, the apps use web-based integrations, or APIs, to pass these SMS messages, with the software platform in the middle.