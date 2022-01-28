Minnesota sales tax obligations for marketplaces and marketplace sellers

Like every other state with a sales tax, Minnesota has a marketplace law requiring marketplace providers (aka, marketplace facilitators) to register with the Minnesota Department of Revenue then collect and remit applicable Minnesota sales and use tax on direct and third-party sales.

The state defines “marketplace provider” as any person who facilitates a retail sale by listing or advertising a seller’s products and directly or indirectly processing payments from customers. Businesses that advertise products for other sellers without processing payments aren’t considered marketplaces, nor are businesses that process payments but don’t advertise products or facilitate sales.

The sales tax requirement applies to any marketplace facilitator that has nexus with Minnesota, meaning a connection sufficient to establish a sales tax obligation.

Physical presence in a state establishes nexus, so any marketplace provider with a place of business in Minnesota must register. Once registered, a marketplace is liable for the tax due on all sales made through the platform, both direct and third-party.

Economic activity in a state can trigger nexus for businesses with no physical presence in a state (i.e., remote sellers). This is known as economic nexus. In Minnesota, remote sellers and remote marketplace providers establish economic nexus if during the previous 12 months they have:

200 or more retail sales shipped to Minnesota; or

More than $100,000 in retail sales shipped to Minnesota

When calculating whether either of the above thresholds has been met, a marketplace provider should count all retail sales into the state, both direct sales and third-party sales, except sales for resale.

In addition to state and local sales and use taxes, marketplace providers may be liable for Minnesota’s liquor gross receipts tax, prepaid wireless E911 and telecommunications access Minnesota (TAM) fees, and more. When in doubt, reach out to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which recently issued updated guidance for marketplace providers.