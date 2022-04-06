Marketplace facilitators face new reporting requirements for high-volume sellers

Stopping fraudulent activity on marketplace platforms is starting to resemble a large, global game of whack-a-mole. After Amazon blacklisted thousands of marketplace sellers in early 2021 for repeatedly posting fake customer reviews, many of the suspended sellers simply set up shop on different marketplaces and carried on business as usual. It's likely only a matter of time before such unscrupulous sellers are sanctioned or suspended from those marketplaces as well, though other marketplaces tend to “have vaguer guidelines” than Amazon. Convinced marketplace facilitators should do more to prevent a wide array of dishonest business practices, states are starting to set rules. Arkansas was the first state to do so; other states will soon follow its lead.

Arkansas makes first move to safeguard marketplaces

Arkansas enacted the Online Marketplace Consumer Inform Act in April 2021 “to regulate online marketplaces to stop organized retail crime.” The law requires online marketplaces to have more oversight of high-volume sellers and to disclose information “to better inform consumers” Online marketplaces in Arkansas must require high-volume third-party sellers to provide the following information within 24 hours of becoming a high-volume seller (i.e., having 200 or more discrete sales or transactions resulting in an aggregate total of $5,000 or more in gross revenues during the previous 24 months): Bank account information (or name of the payee for payments if there’s no bank account)

Business tax identification number or individual taxpayer identification number

Contact information, including working email address and phone number

Identifying information For individuals, a government-issued photo ID For businesses, a government-issued record or tax document that includes business name and address

Whether the high-volume seller offers the same products for sale through other websites or exclusively through this online marketplace The marketplace will have three days to verify the above information. It must also require high-volume sellers to certify that the information is accurate at least once annually, as specified in the bill. In addition to the these requirements, online marketplaces must require high-volume sellers to conspicuously display and disclose certain information to consumers, including: Their full name and physical address

Their contact information, including a working phone number and email address

Whether they manufacture, import, or resell consumer products

“Any other information determined to be necessary” Certain allowances may be made in the event a high-volume marketplace seller does not have a business address or contact information (e.g., the business address and phone number is also their residential address and personal phone number). However, should such a marketplace seller be suspected of making false representations, the marketplace may require full disclosure of personal identifying information. Online marketplaces must also provide a mechanism for consumers to report suspicious activity. Additionally, marketplaces that distribute, warehouse, or fulfill consumer product orders must disclose the identity of suppliers for high-volume sellers, if different from the seller listed on the product listing page.

Other states want marketplaces to do more to stop crime

A compliance challenge for marketplaces

Peterson says the information states want marketplaces to obtain from high-volume sellers probably isn’t too different from what marketplaces already gather. “The challenge is keeping it accurate. That will become critical given the liability that attaches when it is out of date.” Arkansas gives marketplaces just three days to verify third-party seller information is correct, and three days to verify any updates to that information. Ohio is a bit more generous: HB 272, which is being favorably received, gives online marketplaces 10 days to acquire up-to-date information from high-volume sellers. Another potential challenge is that not all states require all out-of-state marketplace sellers to register with the tax authority. California doesn’t. Peterson wonders if such states would need to change that requirement if these bills become law.

What marketplaces are doing today to stop fraudulent activity

Retail theft is a problem states can no longer ignore