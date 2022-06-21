Survey and Senate hearing find small businesses are not immune to impacts of the Wayfair decision

Most small businesses are aware of the United States Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018) and its impact on sales tax compliance. Many also believe they’ve done all it takes to comply with sales tax requirements resulting from the Wayfair decision. That’s according to a recent survey of businesses conducted by NetReflector/Potentiate at the request of Avalara. It’s an optimistic assessment given that during a recent Senate Committee on Finance hearing examining the impact of Wayfair on small businesses, witnesses explained just how complicated and costly sales tax compliance has become in the wake of Wayfair. The Senate Finance Committee hearing and the sixth (and final) wave of the NetReflector/Potentiate survey took place on the eve of Wayfair’s fourth anniversary. Both underscore how the Wayfair ruling and subsequent economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws have transformed the sales tax landscape.

Survey finds small businesses are feeling the effects of Wayfair

According to the May 2022 fielding by NetReflector/Potentiate, 84% of respondents with fewer than 20 employees said they were familiar with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. prior to the survey. Small businesses have more than a passing familiarity with Wayfair. During the last three waves of the survey, respondents were asked whether they were familiar with the term “nexus” as it relates to sales tax compliance. Back in December 2020, only 40% of small businesses said they were familiar with the term. A full 100% of small businesses said the same in February 2022, as did 91% in May 2022. Nexus is the connection that enables a state to require a business to register for sales tax. Before the Wayfair decision, nexus was based almost exclusively on physical presence in a state. Wayfair overturned the physical presence rule, paving the way for states to base sales tax obligation on economic activity (economic nexus). Thus, respondents were also asked about “physical nexus” and “economic nexus” and the implications of each. Here, too, awareness has increased dramatically. Only 42% of respondents in December 2020 said they were familiar with the differences between physical nexus and economic nexus. In February and May 2022, respectively, 84% and 85% of small businesses claimed to understand the difference between physical nexus and economic nexus. Businesses probably should know about these terms, since physical and economic nexus are fundamental to understanding the impacts of Wayfair and subsequent remote sales tax requirements. The number of small businesses registered to collect and remit sales tax in at least one other state is also on the rise. During the May 2022 wave, 30% of small business respondents said they now collect and file taxes in more states as a result of Wayfair. That’s the highest percentage since this question was first asked in December 2020.

Interestingly, 74% of small businesses surveyed during the May 2022 wave said they’ve done all it takes to comply with sales tax requirements resulting from the Wayfair decision, even though 37% of small businesses didn’t use third-party consultants to help determine their sales tax obligations. More small businesses — 61% — said they invested in a third-party review/analysis of their sales tax obligations to ensure they’re in compliance.

This suggests small businesses may not know exactly what their compliance obligations are, or whether they’re meeting them. Matt Crawford, general manager of Shipping at BigCommerce, an Avalara technology partner, finds that to be true. “In my experience,” he said, “it appears these businesses are most at risk because they may not understand the full scope of complexity associated with Wayfair.” Midsize and larger businesses are more likely to hire consultants and third-party reviewers than their smaller counterparts. Perhaps not surprisingly, large businesses are also less sure they’re doing all it takes to be in compliance.

The NetReflector/Potentiate survey offers some interesting insights. More emerged from the June 14 hearing on the impact of Wayfair on small businesses.

Wayfair hearing highlights cost and burden of remote sales tax