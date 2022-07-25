Revised Texas ABC advisory updates rules for unlicensed ecommerce businesses

Gail Cole Gail Cole Jul 25, 2022

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has updated a draft advisory on ecommerce platforms.

TABC published its first ecommerce advisory in 2013, and according to Jeff Carroll, general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, it was a big deal at the time. This was five years before the Supreme Court of the United States issued its seminal ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 2018), which freed states to tax remote sales. The 2013 advisory focused on unlicensed third parties offering advertising and payment processing services to direct wine shippers.

In July 2022, TABC updated a marketing practices advisory originally released in October 2021. The 2022 draft advisory focuses on the use of online platforms that facilitate the sale of alcoholic beverages. Specifically, it discusses the use of sales and advertising on these platforms, and the underlying relationships between suppliers, retailers, wholesalers, and third parties.

According to the July 2022 draft advisory, TABC has “observed an increase in platforms that go beyond facilitating retail sales by also providing marketing/advertising services to alcohol manufacturers while simultaneously operating an online store or marketplace on behalf of TABC licensed/permitted retailers.” TABC “views these digital/online platforms as an extension of a retailer’s brick-and-mortar location.”

There are four key takeaways:

  • There’s an increase of unlicensed third-party platforms
  • The lines between manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers (the three tiers) are blurring
  • Rules governing brick-and-mortar stores apply to ecommerce sites
  • Online B2B platforms threaten the separation of the three tiers

B2C transactions

The updated draft guidance also specifically addresses B2B ecommerce sales of alcohol moving through the three-tier system. It notes that the link between the tiers means “these platforms may have functions that threaten the independence of each tier, especially retailers.” 

Since the three tiers must remain separate in B2B as well as B2C transactions, TABC suggests industry members be especially mindful when a situation involves things of value, special services, prohibited agreements, or exercise of licensed privileges.

TABC also emphasizes the need to mind the line between supplying a technology versus engaging in the functions of a licensed business. Providing technological services is permitted. Engaging in the functions of a licensed business is not.

What comes next?

Jeff Carroll isn’t surprised the draft advisory extends the rules governing physical stores to online stores. Tied-house laws prevent suppliers from giving anything of value to retailers in exchange for premium placement or advertising, and it makes sense that an agency would look to apply those rules to ecommerce as well, especially as more and more B2B transactions are facilitated online.

In this regard, the Texas draft guidance will likely have ripple effects in the industry if adopted because many unlicensed marketplaces currently accept payment from suppliers for premium placement/advertising. Texas may be one of the first states to weigh in on some of these topics, but it likely won’t be the last. It’s common for states to follow each other’s lead in situations like this.

Read more about this topic in our Alcohol Marketplaces blog series, where Rebecca Stamey-White, partner at Hinman & Carmichael LLP, and Jeff Carroll explore multiple issues surrounding alcohol marketplaces and propose a compliance framework to meet the goals and concerns of different stakeholders. 

There’s also good information in Beverage alcohol compliance basics: The three-tier system, product registration, and taxes.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
North America Beverage Alcohol Beverage Alcohol Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jul 11, 2023
Five common sales tax registration mistakes for small businesses
May 19, 2023
Showing ads on Netflix could chill communications tax collections
Jul 29, 2022
More than 30 states have adopted EV fees to replace lost gas taxes
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.