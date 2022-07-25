Revised Texas ABC advisory updates rules for unlicensed ecommerce businesses

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has updated a draft advisory on ecommerce platforms.

TABC published its first ecommerce advisory in 2013, and according to Jeff Carroll, general manager of Avalara for Beverage Alcohol, it was a big deal at the time. This was five years before the Supreme Court of the United States issued its seminal ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 2018), which freed states to tax remote sales. The 2013 advisory focused on unlicensed third parties offering advertising and payment processing services to direct wine shippers.



In July 2022, TABC updated a marketing practices advisory originally released in October 2021. The 2022 draft advisory focuses on the use of online platforms that facilitate the sale of alcoholic beverages. Specifically, it discusses the use of sales and advertising on these platforms, and the underlying relationships between suppliers, retailers, wholesalers, and third parties.



According to the July 2022 draft advisory, TABC has “observed an increase in platforms that go beyond facilitating retail sales by also providing marketing/advertising services to alcohol manufacturers while simultaneously operating an online store or marketplace on behalf of TABC licensed/permitted retailers.” TABC “views these digital/online platforms as an extension of a retailer’s brick-and-mortar location.”



There are four key takeaways:

