Nuts and bolts

Sales tax differences, eh? Any U.S. business that has started selling to its northern neighbor knows that it's not all poutine and maple candies — that's to say, it can be complicated. From factoring in Canada's national sales tax rates to complying with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to calculating different tax rates by province, there's a lot to consider before you can start collecting loonies and toonies from Canadian customers. Learn more. Returning to the office and bringing your nexus with you. As more employers are mandating the end to remote work and calling their employees back to the office, states are reevaluating the ties establishing physical nexus. But when can you deregister your business in a state and stop collecting and remitting sales tax there? Learn more. Can you hear me now? A bill introduced in both houses of Congress, the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act, would reestablish FCC control over broadband infrastructure across the United States. Revenue from this could help extend broadband internet access to high-cost areas. Zoom happy hour, anyone? Learn more. Call me from the Show-Me State. As of July 26, VoIP services in Winchester, Missouri can be taxed just like local telecommunications services. This court decision could open the door to similar changes in the way new and existing communications technologies are taxed.

At the store

Anything but restful for retail workers. Sales tax holidays are popular with consumers — who wouldn’t be excited to save on back-to-school supplies or baby clothing? But every time a new tax holiday is announced, we can almost hear cashiers across America groan. To complicate matters, new sales tax holidays can overlap with others, or exemptions can vary by jurisdiction. Learn more. Baby’s first tax exemption. Starting September 1, 2022, children’s diapers will be exempt from Indiana sales and use tax. New York is expanding its exemptions later this year. Learn which other states are considering exemptions for little ones.

So long, pink tax! Not to be outdone by Indiana and New York, the states of Colorado and Iowa are exempting diapers and feminine hygiene essentials from sales and use tax. Learn more about these exemptions.



At the tap

Your favorite IPA, delivered. Just a handful of states (fewer than a 12-pack) permit direct-to-consumer shipping from breweries. Find out if your state is one of them, and what restrictions (if any) are standing between you and having your favorite brewery “on tap.” Pacific Northwest brewery schism. Is Oregon’s DTC beer shipping policy unconstitutional? Three Washington brewers are claiming that it is. As it stands, if you’re a brewer outside of Oregon, you can ship malt beverages DTC into the Beaver State only if you're licensed in a state that permits Oregon licensees to make DTC malt beverage shipments. Learn more.

At the pump

Keeping it local. How many layers of taxes do you pay at the pump? You may be paying at the federal, state, county, city, and special jurisdiction levels, thanks to local option fuel taxes. Find out if you're paying more for fill-ups (especially if you’re in the Sunshine State). It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s new Superfund taxes! As of July 1, 2022, energy companies might find themselves paying a little more to help the EPA clean up around 44,000 hazardous waste sites. Learn about new Superfund taxes.