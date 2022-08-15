Back to the office: When can we stop paying sales tax in states our remote workers have left?

The vast expansion of remote work triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has changed where and how we work, live — and pay and collect taxes. Now, as some companies start reeling their far-flung employees back to the office, that’s going to have tax implications too. This leads to a question: After my employees leave a state, how long is it before I can deregister and stop collecting sales tax within a state?

Pandemic spawned major change in how Americans work

Suburbs and exurbs have seen an influx of new residents since the start of the pandemic, as some employees (mostly professional workers) took advantage of remote-work arrangements to move out of city centers and into lower-cost neighborhoods. In fact, some real estate industry experts attribute much of the recent surge in housing prices to the work-from-home trend, as apartment dwellers looked for larger suburban homes with work space, or as professional workers in expensive coastal cities began exploring more affordable Sun Belt cities. If the CFO of your company decided to ride out the pandemic at their family’s lakeside cabin in an adjacent state, that may have established physical nexus in a new state for the business, and likely triggered new business registration and reporting requirements — and perhaps an obligation to start collecting sales taxes. Likewise, if your Silicon Valley company went fully remote in 2020, and your workforce scattered to more affordable destinations like Phoenix, Arizona; Austin, Texas; or Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, you also likely saw your company establish physical nexus in new states. Being physically present in a state almost automatically establishes nexus and an obligation to comply with state tax laws. During the early days of the pandemic, some states, like Pennsylvania, waived their nexus requirements on a temporary basis, assuming most remote work arrangements would be temporary. Most of those temporary waivers have expired.

Companies are calling workers back to the office

When can you deregister your business in a state?

Third-party help can simplify trailing nexus confusion