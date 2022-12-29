January 2023 sales tax changes

Economic nexus laws take effect in Missouri

If you sell goods into the Show-Me State, you’ll need to start collecting Missouri taxes beginning January 1. This makes Missouri the last state with sales tax to get on board with economic nexus laws since the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision. Find out what this means for you.

Lots of changes in the Bluegrass State

In March 2022, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a measure to broaden sales tax to include services like conferences, events, lobbying, web hosting, and some excise taxes on electric vehicle power. These changes go into effect on January 1. Learn more at the Avalara Tax Desk.

Marketplace requirements in Colorado and Oklahoma

Starting January 1, Colorado and Oklahoma will require online marketplaces to collect and report information on high-volume sellers.

Exempting essentials

Shoppers in Colorado and Iowa might find their trip to the drugstore or grocery less taxing than usual. As of January 1, both states are exempting diapers and feminine hygiene products from sales tax. Virginia is also lowering the sales tax rate on food and personal hygiene items.



“I don’t think we’re paying sales tax on food anymore, Toto.”

Taxes on food and food ingredients in Kansas are dropping as of January 1, and will continue to lower until items are fully exempt in January 2025. Learn more about food tax exemptions.

New rate for food and personal hygiene items in Virginia

Effective January 1, state sales and use tax rates on food and personal hygiene items (including diapers) are dropping from 2.5% to 1%. These items are, however, still subject to local taxes.

More privacy in the Golden State

California consumers will have more control over the personal information businesses collect as of January 1, when the state’s expanded privacy rights law takes effect. Retailers will have to adjust their business practices accordingly.

New excise taxes for the Superfund

New excise taxes on crude oil and petroleum products and the Hazardous Substance Superfund tax on domestic crude oil and imported petroleum products take effect on January 1.

Invoicing goes digital