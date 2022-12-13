As we approach the end of the year, our minds are often occupied with holiday events and New Year’s celebrations. But if you own a business, you may also be scrambling to handle preparations for filing property taxes in the year ahead. While tax time is often stressful for businesses, with a little planning, you can make sure nothing slips through the cracks and your deadlines aren’t missed. Here’s what to add to your year-end property tax checklist.

✔ Be aware of property tax deadlines

The surest way to avoid tax penalties is to know exactly when your taxes are due. With property taxes, all states — and in many cases, local jurisdictions — have their own set of due dates for personal property tax returns, appeals, and tax bills. If you have businesses in multiple states or jurisdictions, property taxes can be a year-round issue.

✔ Be mindful of your budget

No one wants to receive an enormous property tax bill (or several bills). But having an estimate of what you’ll owe can help you plan accordingly. As you create your budget for the year to come, plan to set aside a portion for your property taxes so your business won’t struggle.

✔ Ensure your tax information is accurate

Filling out the proper up-to-date forms is essential, as is using accurate depreciation schedules for your assets. Property tax paperwork is stressful enough on its own, so you’ll want to take the time to do your research before you begin.

✔ Keep up with ever-changing state and local tax laws

Property tax laws change from time to time, both in individual states and on a local level. Some changes may make your tax filing processes easier, while others may complicate them. State (and jurisdiction) laws are particularly relevant to property taxes. Staying up to date on all the tax laws will come in handy if you ever need to file an appeal. Fortunately, having good property tax software can take the guesswork out of this step.



✔ Save yourself time with a property tax system