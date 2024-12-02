November 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

Lindsey Raker Lindsey Raker Dec 2, 2024

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

    Nuts and bolts

    Going global? Between varying regulations, rules, and e-invoicing requirements, selling internationally can get complicated quickly. If your business is growing and selling cross-border, Avalara for Shopify can help

    International crime-stoppers. Shippers of illegal goods are taking advantage of the influx of duty-free, low-value shipments into the United States. Could changing the de minimis exemption help stem the flow of illegal imports? 

    A VAT of tax challenges. Navigating VAT compliance can be challenging, especially if your business sells into multiple regions and jurisdictions. Find out how Avalara VAT Reporting can help make global compliance easier for your business.

    Buy now, tax later? Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm — payment plans are an increasingly popular option for shoppers and retailers. But how do they affect sales tax?

    Nixing the transaction threshold. There’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, although many local jurisdictions levy a general sales and use tax. But in 2025, the Last Frontier is joining the 13 other states that have repealed economic nexus transaction thresholds.

    To tax or not to tax? Just because a state doesn’t have a general statewide sales tax doesn’t mean you’re off the hook as a buyer or seller in that state. Get the facts (and read the fine print) about the NOMAD states.

    Pants taxes. In putting together the perfect outfit, someone might buy khakis from the Mall of America in Minnesota, a button-down from a vintage seller in Texas, a jaunty hat from a boutique in Washington state, and funky socks from a subscription service based out of Ohio. Not only do each of these states tax clothing differently, but some don’t tax clothing at all, or they do, but not during tax-free weekends. Here’s what you need to know about collecting tax on clothing.

    RDF in the Centennial State. Colorado adopted a 27-cent fee on retail deliveries back in July 2022, and it’s increased twice since then. Find out more about the Colorado retail delivery fee (RDF) and if you’re required to remit it. 

    Change is on the way (eventually). The 1099-K reporting threshold is still changing. On November 26, 2024, the IRS announced that TPSOs must report certain transactions. Find out how you can be prepared for when the changes take effect.

    Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
    United States Sales and Use Tax VAT
    Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
    Lindsey Raker
    Lindsey Raker Content Writer
    Recent posts
    Dec 03, 2024
    Louisiana to raise sales tax rate and tax digital products
    Nov 19, 2024
    Alaska removes economic nexus transaction threshold
    Nov 14, 2024
    How do payment plans affect sales tax collection?
    2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

    Updated: Take another look

    Find out in the Avalara Tax Changes 2024 Midyear Update.

    Download now

    Stay up to date

    Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.