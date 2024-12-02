November 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

Going global? Between varying regulations, rules, and e-invoicing requirements, selling internationally can get complicated quickly. If your business is growing and selling cross-border, Avalara for Shopify can help.



International crime-stoppers. Shippers of illegal goods are taking advantage of the influx of duty-free, low-value shipments into the United States. Could changing the de minimis exemption help stem the flow of illegal imports?

A VAT of tax challenges. Navigating VAT compliance can be challenging, especially if your business sells into multiple regions and jurisdictions. Find out how Avalara VAT Reporting can help make global compliance easier for your business.



Buy now, tax later? Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm — payment plans are an increasingly popular option for shoppers and retailers. But how do they affect sales tax?



Nixing the transaction threshold. There’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, although many local jurisdictions levy a general sales and use tax. But in 2025, the Last Frontier is joining the 13 other states that have repealed economic nexus transaction thresholds.



To tax or not to tax? Just because a state doesn’t have a general statewide sales tax doesn’t mean you’re off the hook as a buyer or seller in that state. Get the facts (and read the fine print) about the NOMAD states.



Pants taxes. In putting together the perfect outfit, someone might buy khakis from the Mall of America in Minnesota, a button-down from a vintage seller in Texas, a jaunty hat from a boutique in Washington state, and funky socks from a subscription service based out of Ohio. Not only do each of these states tax clothing differently, but some don’t tax clothing at all, or they do, but not during tax-free weekends. Here’s what you need to know about collecting tax on clothing.



RDF in the Centennial State. Colorado adopted a 27-cent fee on retail deliveries back in July 2022, and it’s increased twice since then. Find out more about the Colorado retail delivery fee (RDF) and if you’re required to remit it.



Change is on the way (eventually). The 1099-K reporting threshold is still changing. On November 26, 2024, the IRS announced that TPSOs must report certain transactions. Find out how you can be prepared for when the changes take effect.