Placer County, California, has amended its short-term rental (STR) ordinance to update operational rules. New regulations go into effect August 22, 2024.

In 2022, the county passed a law that required all short-term rental operators to hold a permit and capped the number of short-term rental permits at 3,900. As of June 1, 2024, there are 3,411 current STR permits in the county. The cap, equal to around 25% of the region’s homes, was passed due to concerns about housing affordability. Hotels, motels, condo-hotels, and timeshares are not subject to the cap. Placer County STR hosts must also follow regulations on noise, garbage collection, parking, occupancy, special events, and more.

Under the recent amendments, the definition of a “condo-hotel” was expanded to clarify that it must have 24/7 management, “which includes a minimum of a staffed front desk during business hours and on-call management after business hours.”

Fire safety rules were updated to require all condo-hotels to:

Have central fire alarm/sprinkler systems connected to all units and inspected annually, or

Be located in a tourism zone and/or built as commercial lodging and have smoke and CO monitors and fire extinguishers that are checked monthly, with professional management responsible for safety

Condo-hotels are subject to random audits by either Placer County staff or local fire department staff.

The county also updated the requirements for STR local contacts, who must:

Be personally available by telephone on a 24-hour basis

Reside within 35 driving miles of the STR

Have access and authority to manage the STR

Agree to be the local contact for all STR activity

Previously, local contacts were required to be able to be onsite within one hour. Professional property managers can act as local contacts if they meet all the requirements.

The amendments also address penalties and fines. Going forward, STRs that receive three notices of violation within a 90-day period will be fined $1,500, regardless of whether the violations were remedied within the specified timeframe. Owners who operate STRs without a license can be fined up to $5,000.

Other changes include: