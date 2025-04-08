San Diego’s transient occupancy tax (TOT) rate will increase May 1, 2025. The tax, which is paid by guests of hotels, RV parks, and short-term rentals (STRs), was approved by voters in 2020, but its implementation was delayed by legal challenges.

A Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the measure in 2024, though some aspects of the case have yet to be decided. The city said it would set aside the funds collected from the tax until the case is fully resolved.

The ballot measure created three tax zones with three different rates: 11.75%, 12.75%, and 13.75%, respectively. The different rates are determined based on proximity to the San Diego Convention Center, with higher rates in zones closer to the center. The tax is expected to generate about $82 million in fiscal year 2026, with about $1.04 billion in additional revenue over the first 10 years.

The majority of revenues generated from the rate hike will go toward expanding the convention center — or for infrastructure improvements if the convention center’s long-delayed expansion project doesn’t go forward.

For the first five years, funds from the tax increase are earmarked for the convention center (59%) and homelessness services (41%). For years six through 10, 59% of the funds will go to the convention center, 31% to homelessness services, and 10% to street repairs and infrastructure improvements.