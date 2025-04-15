An ordinance regulating short-term rentals (STRs) in South Lake Tahoe, California, has been overturned by the El Dorado County Superior Court. The city decided not to appeal the ruling and passed a 45-day moratorium on issuing STR permits while it explores a new approach to STR regulations.

The STR law, Measure T, was approved by voters in 2018 and phased out existing STRs in prohibited areas over a period of three years. The ordinance applied to properties rented for 30 days or fewer outside the city’s tourist core and required operators in those areas to cease offering short-term rentals after December 31, 2021. An exception allowed permanent residents to rent their properties on a short-term basis for up to 30 days a year.

When the law was passed, approximately 400 short-term rentals were located within the tourist core, and about 1,400 located in residential areas were affected by the ban.

In 2021, the South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group filed a lawsuit against the measure, arguing that it discriminated against property owners who are not full-time residents. The measure was upheld by an appeals court in 2023. However, the latest ruling from the El Dorado County Superior Court struck down the entire ordinance, stating that the permanent resident exception was unconstitutional and discriminatory.