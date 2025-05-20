Cocoa Beach, Florida, changes fees for short-term rental registration
- May 20, 2025 | Jennifer Sokolowsky
Cocoa Beach, Florida, has restructured its registration fees for short-term rentals (STRs). Under the new measure, passed April 17, fees are now based on the number of guests allowed to stay at a property. The fees also now apply to STRs in multifamily buildings — previously, STRs in multifamily buildings weren’t covered by registration requirements.
Now, application and annual renewal fees for single-family STRs are $219.45 for each guest based on allowed occupancy. For multifamily properties, the fee is $146.30 per guest based on allowed occupancy. Revenues from the fees will go toward enforcement costs.
STRs are required to register with Cocoa Beach to operate. The city raised fees in February to $2,500 from $525 for an application and to $1,500 from $325 for registration renewal. The dramatic increase was controversial and city commissioners passed a grace period for STR registration and late fee payment that ended May 5.
The city also increased fines for operators who violate the rules, including operating without registration and exceeding guest occupancy limits. Fines start at $250 and can go up to $1,000 per day.
As part of the STR registration requirements, operators must register as a transient public lodging establishment with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. They’re also required to undergo city inspections for compliance with building and safety codes. STR registration must be renewed every year. Registration is transferable when a property is sold, but the new owner is required to file the registration change within 30 days of the sale. STRs aren’t allowed in multifamily buildings that prohibit them.
STR owners or their agents are required to be available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies, and must post contact information and rules within the property. Occupancy limits for STRs are set at two guests per bedroom and no more than eight guests total. STRs must also observe noise and parking regulations.
Lodging tax rules also apply to Cocoa Beach operators
In addition to city registration requirements, Cocoa Beach STR operators must also register with the Brevard County Tax Collector, collect tourist development taxes from guests, and file monthly tourist development tax returns. These taxes apply to any accommodation rented for six months or less.
Operators are also required to register for a state tax certificate and must collect and remit state-administered lodging taxes when they receive payments directly from guests.
STR marketplaces Airbnb and Vrbo collect and remit state lodging tax and Brevard County tourist development taxes on behalf of their Florida listings. Operators are responsible for lodging tax compliance if marketplaces don’t do it for them.
