Property taxes will go up for many short-term rentals (STRs) in Montana under a new law that aims to reduce property taxes for primary residences and raise taxes on other types of properties.

Under the measure, the property tax rate for “homestead” properties will go down beginning in 2026. This category includes primary residences, long-term rental properties (rented to tenants on a minimum monthly basis for at least seven months a year), agricultural properties, and smaller commercial properties. Homeowners are required to apply for the homestead exemption, but if they don’t apply in time and receive higher tax bills, they can appeal.

At the same time, second homes and higher-value properties will take on more of the property tax burden with higher rates. According to a preliminary state analysis, the new plan will lower property taxes for primary residences by 18% over two years, while non-homestead residential properties (including second homes and short-term rentals) will face an average 68% increase in property taxes by 2026. The exact rates will vary by location.

Since the measure passed late in this year’s legislative session, the state will use interim rates for 2025. Rates for properties valued at less than $2 million will come down, while rates for homes with higher values will increase. Homeowners can get a one-time $400 rebate for 2025 for primary residences (homes they live in for at least seven months of the year). Those who qualify for the rebate this year will automatically have homestead status going forward, unless ownership or primary residence status changes.