Minnesota short-term rentals (STRs) can now offer hot tubs as an amenity for guests under a new statewide law that went into effect July 1, 2025.

Under the “free the hot tub” measure, hot tubs offered by STRs are no longer considered “public pools” by the Minnesota Department of Health. Previously, STR operators with hot tubs at their properties were required to test chemicals daily and follow rules for entrapment protection, fencing, signage, operator training, and recordkeeping. Operators who didn’t get licenses and meet the requirements could receive a cease-and-desist order.

With the change, hosts no longer have to abide by public pool regulations, although they are required to:

Maintain hot tubs at a maximum temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit

Test water before check-in to ensure it meets standards for concentration of chlorine or bromine, pH, and alkalinity

Post a written notice stating that the spa is exempt from state and local anti-entrapment and sanitary requirements that prevent disease and transmission of waterborne diseases and is not subject to inspection.

State Representative Isaac Schultz sponsored the bill to help small hospitality business owners and ensure consistent enforcement across the state.

“Every corner of the state will see this, and it should be about helping make Minnesota just the most attractive state to vacation and to enjoy the outdoors at all times of the year,” he said.

In general, Minnesota leaves STR operation rules up to local governments. However, some statewide laws impact STRs. For example, the Minnesota Legislature passed a junk fee law in 2024 that prohibits all businesses from advertising, displaying, or offering a price for goods or services that does not include all mandatory fees or surcharges.