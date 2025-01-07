The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a new nationwide rule requiring certain businesses to be transparent about pricing by displaying fees along with the base price of transactions.

Businesses covered in the rule include short-term accommodations providers such as Airbnb and Vrbo, independent short-term rental (STR) operators, as well as hotels, motels, and inns. The rule doesn’t define a short-term stay, but the FTC has stated that the rule doesn’t cover long-term rental housing. The rule also applies to providers of tickets to live events such as concerts, sports, theater productions, and other performing arts shows.

The Junk Fees Rule requires businesses to clearly disclose the total price, inclusive of all mandatory fees, whenever they offer any price for short-term lodging or live-event tickets.

Businesses must display the total price more prominently than most other pricing information so consumers can easily see how much they’ll pay.

Charges that may not be known up front, such as taxes, shipping, and fees for optional goods or services selected by the consumer do not need to be disclosed up front, but the purpose and amount of those fees must be clearly displayed before the consumer consents to pay. The rule also requires businesses to include credit card surcharges and processing fees in the total price if payment by credit card is mandatory.

“People deserve to know up-front what they’re being asked to pay — without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid. The FTC’s rule will put an end to junk fees around live event tickets, hotels, and vacation rentals, saving Americans billions of dollars and millions of hours in wasted time,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan.

The FTC started work on the rule in 2022 and received more than 70,000 public comments in the process. The original rule as written would have applied to all businesses, but it was narrowed to focus on short-term lodging and live-event ticket providers.

The rule will go into effect 120 days after its publication in the Federal Register, so it will begin after Trump is inaugurated. Commissioner Andrew Ferguson, who will lead the FTC in the next administration, criticized this timing of the rule and was the only dissenting vote on it.