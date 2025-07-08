Short-term rental (STR) operators in South Lake Tahoe, California, will have new rules to follow after the City Council approved a new STR ordinance June 17, 2025. The previous law, Measure T, was overturned by the El Dorado County Superior Court in March 2025. The city declined to appeal the ruling and passed a moratorium on issuing STR permits while it worked on getting new regulations in place.

Measure T, approved by voters in 2018, phased out existing STRs in prohibited areas over a period of three years. The ordinance applied to properties rented for 30 days or fewer outside the city’s tourist core and required operators in those areas to cease offering short-term rentals after December 31, 2021. An exception allowed permanent residents to rent their properties on a short-term basis for up to 30 days a year.

In 2021, the South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group filed a lawsuit against the measure, arguing that it discriminated against property owners who are not full-time residents. The measure was upheld by an appeals court in 2023. However, the latest ruling from the El Dorado County Superior Court struck down the entire ordinance, stating that the permanent resident exception was unconstitutional and discriminatory.