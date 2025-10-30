Sarasota, Florida, has updated its short-term rental (STR) law to clarify the rules and boost enforcement, and this includes lodging tax compliance.

Sarasota STR hosts are required to obtain a vacation rental certificate of registration and undergo an inspection to advertise or operate STRs rented for less than 30 days. The registration requirement applies to single-, two-, three- or four-family properties in neighborhoods zoned for residential and multifamily use. It doesn’t apply to owner-occupied STRs, condominiums, or cooperatives. Registration must be renewed annually. The city can fine operators or suspend their certificate of registration for violations.

Owners are required to apply for a Local Business Tax Receipt Certificate and designate a responsible party who can be available by telephone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to issues with the rental property. The responsible party must be available to come to the STR within one hour.

STRs must also meet safety standards, and all guest parking must be located on-site. Occupancy in residential single-family zone districts is limited to two people per bedroom, plus two additional people or 10 people total, whichever is less. In residential multiple-family zone districts, STRs may host up to 12 people at a time.

Under the latest amendments to the city ordinance, STR owners must:

Provide proof, such as the Florida Homestead Exemption, if they claim an owner-occupancy exemption

Provide supporting information to support a certificate amendment if requested

Contact the city within 30 days after the registration application approval date to schedule any required inspection

Post a map of a hurricane evacuation route to the nearest shelters

Provide supporting information to support the change of designated responsible party if requested

The amendments also:

Specify that all registration fees are nonrefundable

Simplify the law to state that a swimming pool, spa, or hot tub must comply with current state standards

Clarify that advertising includes online advertising and all media

The STR ordinance doesn’t apply to every neighborhood in the city, a fact that came as a surprise to commissioners as they were working on the updates. Districts with a mix of residential, commercial, and multi-family zoning, such as Downtown Edge, are exempt. Commissioners directed city staff to explore the idea of expanding the law to cover those areas as well.