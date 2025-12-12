Managing short-term rental properties just got easier. Avalara is excited to announce our new MyLodgeTax integration with OwnerRez, a leading property management system (PMS) for short-term rental hosts and managers.



This integration gives OwnerRez users a streamlined way to manage their lodging tax compliance — from licenses and registrations to tax returns and payments — all through Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro.

Effortless lodging tax compliance for property managers



If you use OwnerRez to manage your vacation rental operations, you can now connect directly with Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro to automate the complex and time-consuming parts of short-term rental tax compliance.



Our integration takes the guesswork out of managing multiple properties across different jurisdictions. We handle tax rate updates, registrations, renewals, filings, and payments — so you can focus on running your business, not tracking government paperwork.