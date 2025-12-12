Avalara MyLodgeTax and OwnerRez partner to simplify lodging tax compliance
- Dec 12, 2025
Managing short-term rental properties just got easier. Avalara is excited to announce our new MyLodgeTax integration with OwnerRez, a leading property management system (PMS) for short-term rental hosts and managers.
This integration gives OwnerRez users a streamlined way to manage their lodging tax compliance — from licenses and registrations to tax returns and payments — all through Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro.
Effortless lodging tax compliance for property managers
If you use OwnerRez to manage your vacation rental operations, you can now connect directly with Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro to automate the complex and time-consuming parts of short-term rental tax compliance.
Our integration takes the guesswork out of managing multiple properties across different jurisdictions. We handle tax rate updates, registrations, renewals, filings, and payments — so you can focus on running your business, not tracking government paperwork.
What you get with Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro
With the Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro and OwnerRez integration, property managers gain access to advanced tools and automation that simplify every step of lodging tax compliance:
- Automatic lodging tax rate calculation
Eliminate manual updates with more accurate, automated rate calculations for every jurisdiction where you manage properties.
- End-to-end management of lodging tax registrations and renewals
Avalara obtains, maintains, and renews all required lodging tax licenses and permits for the duration of your service — helping you stay compliant without the paperwork.
- Automated tax return preparation and filing
Automatically generate, file, and pay lodging tax returns on time, every time, with Avalara handling the complexity behind the scenes.
- Centralized access to tax return data
View all filing activity, payments, and reports in one place for easier oversight and audit readiness.
- Marketplace-level reporting
Track and manage lodging tax data by marketplace, such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and others, for improved transparency and reconciliation.
- Bulk property setup and management
Onboard and update multiple properties at once to save time and reduce manual entry errors.
- Enhanced property search and organization tools
Quickly locate and organize properties by location, status, or platform for faster management and better visibility.
- Integrated experience with OwnerRez
Connect your property management system directly to Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro for a unified, automated workflow that keeps tax compliance running in the background.
Connecting your OwnerRez account with Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro is quick and easy. Navigate to the Financial Settings screen within your OwnerRez account and click the “Connect Avalara” button. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the integration.
Whether you manage 10 properties or 10,000, MyLodgeTax Pro helps reduce risk, save time, and improve operational efficiency — all while keeping your business compliant with changing tax rules.
About OwnerRez
Experience the difference of “Elite.” OwnerRez is internationally recognized as a leader in the vacation rental industry for channel management, CRM, PM, accounting, messaging, and websites. Integrate with all major vacation rental channels to seamlessly sync availability, rates, rules, and listing content. Get your own modern fast website, process payments directly, manage inquiries, communication, and guest checkout with e-sign renter agreements.