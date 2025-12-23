The City Council of Ocean City, Maryland, has extended its moratorium on new short-term rental (STR) permits in Residential 1 (R1) and Mobile Home (MH) districts through January 3, 2027. The current pause that went into effect in January 2025 was set to end in January 2026, giving officials another year to consider STR regulations for those districts.

Officials are considering regulations for the districts that could include a seven-night minimum stay, capping or freezing STR permits, restricting the number of STRs one owner can operate, and allowing only one renter per seven-day period. The moratorium could be lifted earlier than scheduled if new rules are adopted.

Ocean City defines STRs as accommodations rented for 30 consecutive days or less, excluding hotels, motels, apartments, dormitories, and employee housing. STR operators are required to obtain an annual rental license and noise permit, as well as a supplemental annual STR license.

Applicants must provide the town with contact details for a person who is legally authorized to accept legal notices and address property issues, authorized to handle code violations, and able to respond to property issues within 60 minutes. Property owners must consent to inspections and observe occupancy and safety regulations. The town may suspend or revoke rental licenses for violations of the law.

STR platforms such as Airbnb or Vrbo that facilitate booking transactions for rentals in Ocean City are required to verify their listings have valid licenses.