Short-term rental (STR) operators in the United States are used to challenges and changes — they’re simply part of doing business. And 2026 offers plenty of both, especially when it comes to lodging taxes. But there are rewards in store too — specifically on the technology front, which is evolving to help the STR industry adapt and thrive. This landscape is laid out in our 10th annual Avalara Tax Changes report, a comprehensive look at the past year’s tax developments and what to expect in 2026 and beyond. The report identifies several tax trends that will affect how STR operators do business.

Local governments expand taxes

Tax compliance for STRs keeps getting more complex. State and local governments are increasingly looking for ways to boost revenues by adding new taxes and expanding the taxpayer base for existing taxes. For example, Illinois expanded its Hotel Operators' Occupation Tax to include STRs for the first time, while Rhode Island introduced a new tax on whole-home STRs.

Tax rates keep rising

State and city governments (and sometimes, voters) regularly raise lodging tax rates. In San Diego, for example, a ballot measure raised the transient occupancy tax (TOT) rate. STRs are now taxed in three different zones with different rates: 11.75%, 12.75%, and 13.75%, respectively, based on proximity to the San Diego Convention Center. States are also allowing local governments to levy higher lodging taxes. For instance, Utah amended its laws to allow counties to increase transient room tax (TRT) by 0.25% to a maximum of 4.5%, and several counties have already taken advantage of the law to hike rates.

Online transactions on the radar

Tax authorities are paying more attention to online transactions, including expanding the definitions of terms such as “marketplace facilitators” to include more types of businesses — especially in the lodging sector. Louisiana, for example, expanded its marketplace facilitator definition to include accommodations intermediaries.



Stronger enforcement

Local governments are also focusing on enforcement, cracking down on compliance violations with stronger laws, technology that helps find rule-breakers, an increase in audits, and even tax amnesty or special voluntary disclosure programs as incentives for tax compliance.

How STR operators can stay ahead