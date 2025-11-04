A growing number of state governments are requiring short-term rental (STR) marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to collect lodging taxes when they collect payment from guests. It’s an efficient way to make sure lodging taxes go into government coffers. Many states changed their requirements for STR marketplaces after 2018, when the Supreme Court overruled a long-standing physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The decision allowed states to require remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax. Other states have passed laws requiring STR marketplaces to collect lodging taxes more recently.

Louisiana defines accommodation intermediaries as marketplace facilitators

In Louisiana, for example, a new law includes accommodation intermediaries under the definition of “marketplace facilitators,” which are required to collect and remit sales and use tax. The law defines accommodation providers as those who facilitate accommodation rentals to transient guests through a marketplace but don’t own the accommodations offered for rent. As of July 1, 2025, intermediaries that exceed the sales tax threshold of $100,000 or have a physical presence in the state are required to collect and remit sales tax on STR transactions. Starting January 6, 2025, accommodation intermediaries must also collect and remit state hotel and motel occupancy taxes. The law creates an exception for shared hotel brand arrangements in which a hotel is operated as a hotel franchise or under management agreement. The owner of the brand — such as Hilton or Marriott — isn’t considered a marketplace facilitator and the hotel itself is responsible for lodging tax compliance. Louisiana STRs are subject to several different lodging taxes, including state-administered sales and occupancy taxes and local sales and occupancy taxes and fees. STR operators in Louisiana are required to register with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and may need to register with their local tax authority as well. See our Louisiana vacation rental tax guide for more on short-term rental taxes in the state.

Marketplaces in Maryland must collect county lodging taxes starting in 2027

Maryland passed a new law earlier this year requiring accommodations intermediaries to collect and remit local hotel rental taxes to the state Comptroller rather than to each county. The measure’s start date was delayed until 2027 to give jurisdictions more time to prepare for implementation. Starting July 1, 2027, STR marketplaces with at least $100,000 in annual sales or 200 or more booking transactions will be required to collect county lodging taxes and remit them to the state. Marketplaces were already required to collect state sales taxes from guests when a rental is paid for. See our Maryland vacation rental tax guide for more on STR lodging tax.

Majority of states require STR marketplaces to collect lodging taxes

