Maine vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Portland, Bar Harbor, and Acadia National Park, the Pine Tree State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Maine are subject to lodging tax. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Maine lodging tax laws at the state level. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your STR questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Maine tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Maine?

Maine imposes lodging taxes on “rental of living quarters in any hotel, rooming house, tourist or trailer camp” for a period of 27 days or less.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Maine?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Maine tax authorities.

However, if you have only one rental property and rent it out for fewer than 15 days per year, you’re not required to collect lodging taxes on those stays.

If a real estate agent or other person is engaged in the business of renting or managing rentals of living quarters, the agent must collect and report lodging tax.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Maine rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in Maine should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding STRs. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with state tax authorities

STR operators in Maine are legally required to register with Maine Revenue Services. You can register online to receive a Retailer’s Certificate.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Maine short-term rentals?

In Maine, STRs are subject to state sales tax.