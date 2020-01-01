Oklahoma vacation rental tax guide
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With a bounty of popular destinations including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Stillwater, the Sooner State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.
But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Oklahoma are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.
Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Oklahoma lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions such as cities or counties may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.
No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Oklahoma tax laws.
Lodging tax basics
Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.
What's the definition of “short-term rental” in Oklahoma?
Gross receipts from the furnishing of rooms by a hotel, apartment-hotel, cottage camp, or lodging house are subject to Oklahoma sales tax regardless of the length of guest stay. Sales tax does not apply to rental agreements that are governed by the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. Local tax authorities may have their own definitions.
Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Oklahoma?
If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Oklahoma tax authorities.
Location is key to compliance
The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.
Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Oklahoma rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.
It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.
Local short-term rental regulations
STR operators in Oklahoma should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:
- Legality
- Permits, licenses, and registration
- Zoning
- Advertising
- Neighborhood notification
- Building and housing standards
Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.
Registering with tax authorities
Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Oklahoma, you’re legally required to register with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. You can register online to receive a Sales and Use Tax Certificate of Registration.
Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.
Collecting lodging taxes
Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.
Which taxes apply to Oklahoma short-term rentals?
In Oklahoma, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include:
|Tax name
|File and remit to
|State sales tax
|Oklahoma Tax Commission
|Local sales tax
|Oklahoma Tax Commission
|State-administered local lodging tax
|Oklahoma Tax Commission
|Local lodging tax
|Oklahoma Tax Commission OR local tax authority
Tax rates
Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Oklahoma address.
What charges are taxable?
Oklahoma imposes lodging tax on STR gross receipts, including charges such as cleaning fees, and pet fees. No-show fees are subject to sales tax, but forfeited deposits are not. Local tax authorities may have their own rules for taxable charges.
What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me?
Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes?
There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Oklahoma. For example, rental agreements that are governed by the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act are exempt from sales tax. Several types of buyers may be exempt from paying sales taxes on accommodations, including federal, state, or local governments, churches, schools, state colleges, and other exempt charitable or nonprofit organizations. Direct payment and/or exemption certificates may be required.
Filing lodging tax returns
After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. In Oklahoma, you can file returns and pay tax online. Credit card payments are accepted, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment.
When do I need to file my returns?
You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Oklahoma Tax Commission, due dates are as follows:
|Filing frequency
|Due date
|Monthly
|Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period
|Semiannually
Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period
I didn’t rent my property during this filing period. Am I still required to file a lodging tax return with the Oklahoma Tax Commission?
Yes. STR operators registered with the Oklahoma Tax Commission are required to file returns each assigned filing period, regardless of whether you had STR income or collected lodging taxes. Such returns are commonly known as “zero dollar returns.” Local tax authorities may have their own requirements.
Are there penalties for filing lodging taxes late?
Whether you choose to offer STRs through a marketplace like Airbnb or Vrbo, or directly to guests, you open the door to tax liability at the state and local level. As tax revenue is a major source of local funding, tax authorities are becoming more aggressive in their efforts to identify individuals and businesses violating tax laws. Failure to register with tax authorities and file STR tax returns in Oklahoma on time may result in late fees, interest payments, and in extreme cases, legal action.
I’ve been offering short-term rentals without collecting lodging tax. What options do I have?
If you’re already operating an STR but not collecting lodging taxes, you may be in violation of Oklahoma tax laws. Take the time to review your legal responsibility (with a tax professional, if necessary) and understand the risk of continuing to not collect tax.
STR hosts in Oklahoma may be able to take advantage of a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA). A VDA offers an opportunity for hosts to proactively disclose prior period tax liabilities in accordance with a binding agreement with the Oklahoma Tax Commission. VDAs are offered to encourage cooperation with state tax laws and may result in some or all penalty and interest payments being waived.
Are there options for outsourcing lodging tax filing?
Yes. Many STR operators in Oklahoma file several state and local lodging tax returns every year. Filing solutions such as Avalara MyLodgeTax can relieve this burden.