Iowa vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City, the Hawkeye State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Iowa are subject to tax. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Iowa lodging tax laws at the state level. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your STR questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Iowa tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Iowa? Reservations of 90 consecutive days or less are subject to Iowa lodging taxes. Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Iowa? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Iowa tax authorities. Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Iowa rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative. Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Iowa should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Iowa, you’re legally required to register with the Iowa Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a tax permit. If all your transactions go through an STR marketplace that is collecting taxes for you, you’re not required to register with the state or collect state lodging taxes.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which lodging taxes apply to Iowa short-term rentals? In Iowa, STRs are subject to state and local hotel and motel tax.

Tax name File and remit to State hotel and motel tax Iowa Department of Revenue Local hotel and motel tax Iowa Department of Revenue

Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Iowa address. What charges are taxable? In Iowa, all charges related to the rental of accommodations are subject to hotel and motel tax. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc. What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? In Iowa, STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo are required to collect lodging taxes for operators when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities. Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Iowa. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Iowa Department of Revenue. In Iowa, you can file returns and pay the tax amount due online. The Iowa Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the Iowa Department of Revenue. Due dates for hotel and motel tax are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the last day of the month following the end of the filing period